NieR: Automata Shipments Top 2.5 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 357 Views

Square Enix announced shipment and digital sales for NieR: Automata have surpassed a combined 2.5 million units. 

The game surpassed the 2 million mark in September 2017.

 

NieR: Automata is available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

3 Comments

Hiku
Hiku (2 hours ago)

I keep hearing that this one is a masterpiece, and that the story is really interesting. And I actually started playing it yesterday.

StokedUp
StokedUp (1 hour ago)

It's a great game, but to truly experience the story, you must play through it 3 times.

Vizigoth04
Vizigoth04 (2 hours ago)

In might need to get this online. The GameStop's we have in town just don't have it.

Azzanation
Azzanation (2 hours ago)

Couldn't get into it, I tried, its just my opinion. Not bad sales for a new IP.

JOLTLORD
JOLTLORD (2 hours ago)

I'm curious what the nature of their exclusivity deal (full/timed) is, Game could probably get a nice boost by branching out on to other systems.

PEEPer0nni
PEEPer0nni (2 hours ago)

Not a new IP. LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL

Hiku
Hiku (2 hours ago)

@JOLTLORD I think it's just that Square Enix didn't expect it to sell well enough on Xbox.

