NieR: Automata Shipments Top 2.5 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 357 Views
Square Enix announced shipment and digital sales for NieR: Automata have surpassed a combined 2.5 million units.
The game surpassed the 2 million mark in September 2017.
NieR: Automata is available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.
I keep hearing that this one is a masterpiece, and that the story is really interesting. And I actually started playing it yesterday.
It's a great game, but to truly experience the story, you must play through it 3 times.
In might need to get this online. The GameStop's we have in town just don't have it.
Couldn't get into it, I tried, its just my opinion. Not bad sales for a new IP.
I'm curious what the nature of their exclusivity deal (full/timed) is, Game could probably get a nice boost by branching out on to other systems.
Not a new IP. LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
@JOLTLORD I think it's just that Square Enix didn't expect it to sell well enough on Xbox.
