Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Broly Trailer - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the character introduction trailer for Broly in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Broly, along with Bardock, is the first of two DLC characters announced for the game.

View tit below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles