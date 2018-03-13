This Week's Deals With Gold - Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Ghosts, Infinite Warfare - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 542 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through March 20 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Ghosts*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – JCB*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Niva*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Well, this will fuel the fires that Xbox is getting CoD marketing rights back.
You think so? I take this as just MS jumping on a ripe opportunity to do a sale, since the new COD was just announced.
- 0
1 Comments