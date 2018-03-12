Nintendo Switch System Update 5.0.0 Out Now, Read the Patch Notes Here - News

Nintendo has released the system software update 5.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch.





Read the patch notes here:

Added the following system functionality

Facebook and Twitter friends that also use Nintendo Switch can now be added through Friend Suggestions Friend suggestions are based on the Facebook and Twitter accounts you have linked to your Nintendo Account To view your friend suggestions, from the top left of the HOME Menu head to your User Page > Friend Suggestions You must be 13 or older to use this feature

Select from 24 new ARMS and the Kirby series icons for your user To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile

Digital software purchases made from a PC or smart device will start downloading sooner than previously, even if the Nintendo Switch console is in Sleep Mode

Filter News to view only unread news or news from specific channels

To keep the Parental Controls PIN private, the default method for PIN entry has been changed to entering using the Control Stick and buttons instead of the on-screen number pad When prompted to enter you Parental Controls PIN, press and hold the + Button to change between input methods

Captured videos in the Album will be restricted by Parental Controls depending on the Restricted Software setting and Software Rating Organization

Using the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app, add specific software titles to your whitelist to exclude them from the console’s Parental Controls Restricted Software setting Play-Time Limit restrictions will still apply even when the software title has been whitelisted.

Receive notification when pre-purchased software is ready to play

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller grip colors will now display in the Controllers menu

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including:

Resolved an issue that caused Play Activity to display incorrectly in the Profile section of your User Page

