Gal Gun 2 Launches in April in the West

posted 14 hours ago

PQube announced Gal Gun 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 13 in Europe and April 24 in North America.

Here is an overview of the game:

Gal Gun 2 ups the action of Gal Gun: Double Peace by hurling players into situations even more outrageous than before. When a crazy demon menace is unleashed on the Academy, you must bravely step forward to put an end to the mischief. But you’ve never experienced anything like what Gal*Gun 2 has to offer: New girls, new gadgets, new modes and an improved Doki Doki Mode all combine to make it the ultimate kawaii experience of the year for both returning Gal Gun veterans and newcomers alike!



