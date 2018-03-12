RPGvania Super Daryl Deluxe Launches April 10 - News

Dan & Gary Games announced the RPGvania Super Daryl Deluxe will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on April 10 for $19.99 / €19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Water Falls High School, of course, is a perfectly normal multidimensional high school. Its classrooms literally whisk students away to alternate worlds coinciding with their subjects, where kids can do anything from arguing the value of capitalism with Joseph Stalin in History to offering a fist bump to Oedipus in Literature. You know, just like every other school.

What’s not normal are the missing students, the locked down classrooms, and the shadowy principal that no one has actually seen. Not to mention something about a secret that nearly destroyed the world 40 years ago.

Enter Daryl Whitelaw, the poorly-postured mouth-breather who just wants to make friends that has found himself the unlikely hero of this story. With the aid of a self-help book, Daryl can attain more than 45 powers, from thrashing enemies with an axe three times his weight to cleaning their faces up with a mop. Abilities can be customized and upgraded, making for endless playstyles and combinations.

While he’s got combat covered, Daryl’s going to need some help making friends. Luckily, he can complete side quests to increase his social rank, gain new passive abilities, and be less of a hopeless mess. Daryl can piece together some sweet gear to beef himself up, but at the end of the day he’s still rocking his snazzy headband and mullet.

Fashion icon he’s not, but it’s up to Daryl to find out what’s happening at Water Falls High School and what connection it has to that mysterious something or another that happened four decades ago. You know, the one that almost destroyed the world. Yeah, that one.

