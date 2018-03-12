Omega Labyrinth Z (PS4 & PSV) Refused Classification in UK - News

Omega Labyrinth Z (PS4 and PSVita), the lewd dungeon-crawling roguelike from D3 Publisher that is being localized for western markets by PQube, has been refused classification by the VSC (Video Standards Council) in the UK.

This effectively means the game won't be legally sold in the country, either physically or digitally.

The VSC stated:

"The VSC Rating Board believes this content in a game, which would have strong appeal to non-adult players, is an issue which would be unacceptable to the majority of UK consumers and, more importantly, has the potential to be significantly harmful in terms of the social and moral development of younger people in particular."

It follows on from the Australian Ratings Board refusing classification of the game last month, banning it from sale in Australia and New Zealand too.

