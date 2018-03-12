Microsoft and Epic Wants Fortnite Cross-Platform Play Between PS4 and Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 916 Views
Epic Games recently announced it has partnered with Microsoft to bring Fortnite cross-play between the Xbox One Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer was told by a fan Twitter he wants cross-platform play between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game. He replied by saying "Me 2." The official Fortnite Twitter account then replied to that by saying "We 3!"
Me 2.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 10, 2018
We 3!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 11, 2018
It is up to Sony at this point to allow cross-platform play between the two platforms.
Heyyy, I don't mind. Sounds good to me.
While it's not a big issue for me, I'd prefer to play with the same console players over other consoles or PC. Reason being is a similar network and controller. Yes, I'm aware Xbox One users will soon have the option of a mouse and keyboard, but I'm going to assume that's a rather small percentage. Also, if I enjoyed playing with a teammate or opposition, I'd like the option of adding them as a friend. The other day I was playing the Sea of Thieves beta with a person from Korea (I'm in Canada) who was on a PC. He was kinda showing me the ropes and he kept telling me to prompt different keys instead of buttons for certain functions. That was kinda useless. I thought Rocket League was cross platform already - is it not?
They won't because of no reason. Whats worse is instead of gamers pushing to make there games better they are too into the companies buisness side of things. More players in a MP game the better. How can anyone argue or defend that?
They already said what the reason was when this happened with Rocket League, and the reason will be the same this time around.
Okay...... No what is Sony's reason this time?
Donald Trump
STILL the same.
I think Spencer is just saying it because he realises that Fortnite is what PUBG should have been in terms of popularity and that the Fortnite community on PS4 is way bigger than on Xbox. If PUBG had been in the situation that Fortnite is now, Spencer would not care one bit about X-Play to PSN for Fortnite. He backed the wrong horse, paid a lot of money for it and lost. Sony probably paid a fair bit to get Fortnite disseminated on PSN and probably are reluctant to relinquish that "paid for" community base to share it with Xbox Live. It's just business.
This would actually make sense if it wasn't for the fact that PUBG has been successful. What he wants is cloud service domination, which is why he was pushing for crossplay in Minecraft. That's all there is to it.
It's just my analysis on it. When I see my kids and friends kids trading their Xbox for PS4's to play the game with their friends? Sony will leverage their 2:1 userbase all they can and so would any business. Perhaps your observation is just as valid since MS want to leverage their cloud business too but here. Your observation explains why MS may want it. My observation explains why Sony don't want it. We are both probably right
I think even PS fans should get behind this: more reason for Sony to rely on their exclusives to bring in customers and less on an "all my friends are on this machine" argument...
Yes and no, the problem is mouse and keyboard gives an unfair advantage.
So with PC it shouldn't be. And since Xbox is gonna have the option to use it, then i'm against that too.
I do not play Fortnite, i played it and it was pretty bad so i stopped. But my comment is about cross platform in general. If some platform has a big advantage, they should not be crossplatform.
Sony should put the record straight and call out Microsoft. Only reason Microsoft is being lenient towards cross play is because their playerbase can't support their own games.
Them why does Sony allow to place with PC but not with Xbox?
Play
Cause it doesn't do any harm for them if they let PC cross play or not because PC ecosystem is syrong. Microsoft has to scrape by, and to fluff up their numbers, they need Cross play.
So where's your source that XBL is having userbase issues and this is their reason for backing crossplay?
- 0
Microsoft never wanting to release official numbers, Game Sales are less than Half of PS4's, fan base less than half of PS4, not to mention Xbox migrating its exclusives to PC, meaning there's really no point of adding more numbers to Xbox. Sure the new Xbox One X is selling like Hotcakes, but what's the attach rate to those games? I'm not being a fanboy and just bashing Microsoft, but they're obviously only doing this because they're hurting. Ya'll can think Phil Spencer is a saint, but you have to realize he runs a business, and he has to do what he has to do for the Xbox brand to survive. If it means being nice nice to the public eye, he will do it. Guaranteed if PS4 and Xbox One had equal 70 million sales, the idea of cross platform would be thrown out the window.
- 0
I can easily understand Sony not allowing that with Minecraft because Microsoft wants the Xbox ecosystem included on top but I really can't see an excuse this time. There should be an option, even if it comes hidden behind warnings and settings. However, I doubt Spencer really cares about cross-play with Playstation. I have very little faith in his sincerity.
Why do you doubt Spencer so?
- +2
You mean that in reality he doesn't want crossplay? What would you suspect he's up to, then?
- +4
He wants more XBox live Accounts..and it's basically propaganda.
- -1
Why? Ps4 is a much less toxic ecosystem than live, I was thinking about getting into this fro the squads mode, as I watch it so much on twitch but if this happens I'll most likely mute mic and it'll loose it's appeal real quick. I don't want some 12 year old American brat screaming profanity at me during my game time, ps4 and psvr are very solid in this respect, with mainly more mature people on comms in games. Maybe it's a region thing.
- -13
I think you have a wrong perception of XBL. The community is no more or less toxic than anyone else and in this game, there is no non party chat anyway.
- +8
That's a very narrow minded and generalized perception of Xbox Live.
- +10
From my own experience with live through the 360 era and from the time I spend playing games on mates xbox's the difference is absolutely night and day. Xbox live is laughably bad with voice chat, it's either teens who's voices have yet to break or people who are acting way to "hood" calling you racial slurs, shouting random profanity, screaming for no reason or the worst offender playing loud music through your mic which pretty much ends up in you reflexlely muting mics everytime you go into a new room. The only experience I've ever had with Live is when the MP games are region locked to Europe or have seperate European servers. PS4 is objectively better.
- -4
@John2290 - I think it depends on the game. If you join random games on say, a Call of Duty, I think you'd hear a younger crowd on any console. In fact. I've heard that a lot of those 360 CoD kids have moved over to the ps4. But just like your assumption, that's purely anecdotal.
- +5
Hmm, it is anecdotal. Do you mind if I screenshot this for a thread and poll it, I'm kid of interested now to see what the general consensus is between both in 2018.
- -2
@John2290 - That's fine I suppose. But given the negative bias this site's users have towards all things Xbox, I'm not sure what you'd accomplish other than an arguement.
- +2
There will be assholes on each, but logic would suggest a greater number would come out of 75m vs 35m.
- +5
Judging by your comment John2290 i beg the differ.
- +1
