Microsoft and Epic Wants Fortnite Cross-Platform Play Between PS4 and Xbox One

Epic Games recently announced it has partnered with Microsoft to bring Fortnite cross-play between the Xbox One Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer was told by a fan Twitter he wants cross-platform play between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game. He replied by saying "Me 2." The official Fortnite Twitter account then replied to that by saying "We 3!"





It is up to Sony at this point to allow cross-platform play between the two platforms.

