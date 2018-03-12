Warhammer: Vermintide II Tops 500,000 Units Sold in Under a Week - News

Developer Fatshark announced the co-op action game Warhammer: Vermintide II has sold 500,000 units since it released on March 8. This is much faster than the developer expected.

"We are proud and happy that gamers worldwide have taken Warhammer: Vermintide II to their hearts," said Martin Wahlund, the CEO of Fatshark. "500,000 games sold was a milestone that we had, but not less than a week after release."





Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is currently available on Windows PC. It will release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

Thanks DualShockers.

