Assassin’s Creed Origins: The Curse of the Pharaohs DLC Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 345 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

The second expansion for Assassin’s Creed Origins - The Curse of the Pharaohs - launches tomorrow, March 13. To celebrate the launch, Ubisoft has released the launch trailer.

View it below:

Assassin's Creed Origins is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

