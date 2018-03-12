Toys For Bob is Developing Switch Port of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - News

It was announced last week that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on July 10.

The Nintendo website lists Toys for Bob as the developer is working on the Nintendo Switch port.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

