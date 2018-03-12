Code Vein Gameplay Video Showcases Dungeon and Boss Fight - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 403 Views
Bandai Namco during an event hosted by Dengeki PlayStation released new gameplay footage of Code Vein that showcased a dungeon and boss fight.
View it below:
Code Vein will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide in 2018.
I've never played one before but this looks so good. Very interested, It looks like a more fantasy based Nioh and Nioh is one of the best games of all time.
You probably havent played one before because this is a new IP lol
- 0
Oh, Sweet. I could have sworn Code Vein existed before, must be mixing it up with something similar sounding. Thanks for the info.
- 0
That makes two of us.
- 0
