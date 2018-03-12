Final Fantasy VII Remake Job Listing Provides Game Update

/ 635 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

A job listing for Final Fantasy VII Remake provides a development update to the game.

Here is what the job listing says:

We are examining programs that implement general functions and contents for Final Fantasy VII Remake as necessary on the development team, and while we are reaching a satisfactory level in terms of reproducing the original title in high-quality graphics, we have come to the conclusion that we should aim for even higher quality in order to meet the expectations of fans.

That said, we will tackle the production of this big title by establishing core members of various positions such as level planner, battle planner, designer, engineer, etc. including existing members of the development team. Interested applicants are expected to work as a core member.