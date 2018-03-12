Final Fantasy VII Remake Job Listing Provides Game Update - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 635 Views
A job listing for Final Fantasy VII Remake provides a development update to the game.
Here is what the job listing says:
We are examining programs that implement general functions and contents for Final Fantasy VII Remake as necessary on the development team, and while we are reaching a satisfactory level in terms of reproducing the original title in high-quality graphics, we have come to the conclusion that we should aim for even higher quality in order to meet the expectations of fans.
That said, we will tackle the production of this big title by establishing core members of various positions such as level planner, battle planner, designer, engineer, etc. including existing members of the development team. Interested applicants are expected to work as a core member.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is lingo for "Tetsuya Nomura is a perfectionist, so expect the visual presentation to be top notch while he glosses over every other developmental aspect of the game". Nomura WAS the Director of FF15 until he was taken off for taking too damn long. He was the Director of Advent Children - which was delayed for a year and a half. And now he's Directing FF7 Remake and Kingdom Hearts 3 - which have yet to actually materialize... Nomura is a great character designer, but he's a shitty Director. He puts WAY too much emphasis on presentation, while giving a shit less about anything else.
Are they still not out of the planning phase?
Hard to figure out how far they've gotten, but there seems to be an indication that these jobs are for polishing things, not making them from scratch. Got my fingers crossed for a late 2019 release.
3 Comments