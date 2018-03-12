2D Action Game Brave Neptunia is in Development - News

Compile Heart has announced 2D action game Brave Neptunia is in development at Quebec-based Artisan Studios. The platforms were not revealed.

View the announcement video below:





More information will be announced on April 26.

Thanks Gematsu.

