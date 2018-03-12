Super Bomberman R rated for PS4 - News

posted 15 hours ago

The Korean Game Rating Board has rated Super Bomberman R for the PlayStation 4.





Here is an overview of the game:

Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.

Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner.

Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.

Key Features:

3D stages with dynamic environments

Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality

Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay

Bonus:

Gamers now have access to four new stages for battle mode and two new series of accessories for free.

New Stages Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed

2 New Accessories

Crown



Bomb

Super Bomberman R is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.



