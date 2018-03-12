Valkyria Chronicles 4 Gets Centurion Trailer - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Sega has released the snow cruiser Centurion trailer for Valkyria Chronicles 4.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the Centurion:

Built in secret, the Edinburgh Navy constructed cruisers for use in battle. Three warships of the same model were built, and the Centurion, which Claude and the others embark on, is the second of the three. It can presumably move through fields of ice, and is equipped with a huge ram for breaking ice at the warship’s head. At over 230 meters in length, the Centurion is like a tank riding on ice as if striding across a stretched out crevasse. This giant warship’s ability to travel on land is thanks to technology given to Edinburgh by the United States of Vinland. Those details are country-level top secret.



Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 21 and for the Nintendo Switch this Summer. It will also launch in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles