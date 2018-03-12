SaGa: Scarlet Grace Coming to Switch, PS4, PC, Smartphones - News

Square Enix announced SaGa: Scarlet Graces is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Steam, iOS and Android in 2018 in Japan with the title SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou.

SaGa: Scarlet Graces originally launched in December 2016 for the PlayStation Vita.

Thanks Gematsu.

