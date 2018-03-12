Taiko Drum Master Coming to the Switch - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced Taiko Drum Master: Nintendo Switch Version. It will launch in Japan this summer.

View the trailer below:

In the game players use their Joy-Cons has drumsticks. It will support HD Rumble and contain songs from Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles