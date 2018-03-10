New PlayStation Releases This Week - Burnout Paradise Remastered, Surviving Mars - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Alchemist’s Castle, PS4 — Digital

The American Dream, PS VR — Digital

Armello, PS4 — Retail

Burnout Paradise Remastered, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Council, PS4 — Digital

Cruz Brothers, PS4 — Digital

Devil May Cry HD Collection, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Gal Gunvolt Burst, PS4 — Digital

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

The Long Reach, PS4 — Digital

Maria the Witch, PS4 — Digital

Pure Farming 2018, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Q.U.B.E. 2, PS4 — Digital

The Raven Remastered, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Surviving Mars, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Tesla vs. Lovecraft, PS4 — Digital

Zeus Quest Remastered, PS4 — Digital

