One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition Coming West in May on Switch - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on May 10 and in Europe on May 11.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Nintendo Switch players will be able to experience the swashbuckling One Piece storyline from the series’ beginning through the Paramount War arc, at home or on-the-go, through the unique capabilities of the Nintendo Switch. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition will include over 40 pieces of DLC, including challenging missions and zany costumes. The game will also feature a local two-player co-op mode, perfect for taking a friend on the ultimate high seas adventure!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition brings together all the sights and sounds of the ONE PIECE franchise and mixes it with Koei Tecmo Games’ unmistakable kinetic battles against innumerable odds. More than 30 playable characters means the biggest problem for fans is figuring out who to choose! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition implements the Kizuna Rush feature, which summons another character into battle to perform a combo attack. Up to four characters can be summoned into the player’s Crew and create more powerful attacks.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles