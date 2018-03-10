Fortnite Getting Cross-Platform Play Between Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 314 Views
Epic Games announced it has partnered with Microsoft to bring Fortnite cross-play to the Xbox One. Players on the Xbox One will soon be able to play with players on Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.
"Contrary to what may have been implied, Microsoft has long been a leading voice in supporting cross-platform play, connecting players across PC, mobile and all consoles," reads the blog bost from Epic Games. "We’ve been working together with them over the last several months to make this possible, and will bring this functionality to Fortnite players on Xbox right along with other platforms.
"With each new platform we support and every update we ship, we strive to bring Fortnite to more people, and make it easier to play together with friends. And, as always, cross-play is opt in."
Sony is dropping the ball hard right now.
No, they are not. Previous gen it was Microsoft that didn't want it.
This is all a business move. The ones with the most popular system want friend circles to be confined to their network. They don't want to make their competition viable.
If Xbox leads again next gen, they will somehow change their opinion on this. It's business, is all.
I'm aware of this, and Microsoft doesn't get a free pass, either. It's bullshit no matter how you look at it.
I understand that it's a business. I understand that as over 50% of 8th Gen home consoles, Sony has the upper hand and is in a position to deny these kinds of deals. Why give up the advantage of "My friends all have ___, so I'll get that"? I know that it's business, and that it's a smart business decision (especially considering MS's demands of using XBL as the default).
But it doesn't mean I have to like it.
Oh god, I feel so bad for the people on console. Unless there is an incredibly strong aim assist they are at a massive disadvantage against people on the PC.
No Linux support?
I'm all for cross play but I wonder how this will this turn out with the hackers on the PC version against the other platform gamers. (also PC gamers will destroy against anybody playing on a different platform lol)
