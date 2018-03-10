Fortnite Getting Cross-Platform Play Between Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Epic Games announced it has partnered with Microsoft to bring Fortnite cross-play to the Xbox One. Players on the Xbox One will soon be able to play with players on Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

"Contrary to what may have been implied, Microsoft has long been a leading voice in supporting cross-platform play, connecting players across PC, mobile and all consoles," reads the blog bost from Epic Games. "We’ve been working together with them over the last several months to make this possible, and will bring this functionality to Fortnite players on Xbox right along with other platforms.

"With each new platform we support and every update we ship, we strive to bring Fortnite to more people, and make it easier to play together with friends. And, as always, cross-play is opt in."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles