Days Gone delayed to 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 283 Views
Sony Online Interactive announced the open world zombie survival game, Days Gone, has been delayed from 2018 to 2019.
"Days Gone will now be releasing in 2019 and we will keep you updated on the launch date," said Sony.
Days Gone is in development for the PlayStation 4.
Thanks Gematsu.
lots of competition this year so i think this is wise.
I am sure sony will put at least 6 months between this and the last of us 2 so lets hope the delay isn't too long
My issue is that they're releasing a Zombie game in 2019, where the genre is practically dead. The longer it waits, the more people are going to ignore it.
Good idea, it couldn't have competed from October onwards, Black Ops 4, RDR2 and Division 2 are going to gobble up all fall sales. Plus more time for polish never hurt.
Not surprised
