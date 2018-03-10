Days Gone delayed to 2019 - News

/ 283 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Online Interactive announced the open world zombie survival game, Days Gone, has been delayed from 2018 to 2019.

"Days Gone will now be releasing in 2019 and we will keep you updated on the launch date," said Sony.





Days Gone is in development for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles