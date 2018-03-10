Naughty Dog Promotes Neil Druckmann to Vice President - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Naughty Dog announced it has promoted creative director and programmer Neil Druckmann to vice president. However, he will continue his role as creative director on The Last of Us Part II.

The developer also announced Anthony Newman and Kurt Margenau are the joint game directors on The Last of Us Part II. Both joined the team during the development of Uncharted 2.





The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles