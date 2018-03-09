Bethesda Game Studios Expands with New Austin Office - News

Bethesda Game Studios, known for its award-winning work on Fallout 4 and Skyrim, officially brought BattleCry Studios into the Bethesda family today, rebranding it Bethesda Game Studios Austin. According to a press release, this expansion will extend the studio's development capacity for future titles. Austin joins Maryland and Montreal as the third studio under the Bethesda banner.

ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, originally established BattleCry in 2012. Most recently, the Austin-based studio assisted id Software on the post-launch PvP component of 2016's Doom.

"As the vision, scale and ambitions for our games continue to grow, so does Bethesda Game Studios," said Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. "We’ve had the pleasure to know the talented developers at BattleCry, and knew we could do great things together."

The studio will be managed by industry veteran Doug Mellencamp as Studio Director. "We're excited to join Bethesda Game Studios and look forward to working together on some of the industry’s most exciting new games," said Mellencamp. "Austin’s incredible game development scene and talent will also allow us to push our games further than fans have imagined."

