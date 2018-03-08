Splatoon 2 Update 3.0 Launches in April, Single Player Expansion Announced - News

posted 7 hours ago

Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream that Splatoon 2 version 3.0 update will launch in late April, as well as the paid single-player Octo Expansion.

The Octo Expansion will launch this summer for $19.99. You will play as new character Agent 8 who awakens in a subway station without her memories.

View the Octo Expansion trailer below:





Splatoon 2 version 3.0 update will add over 100 new pieces of gear, three new Extra Stages - Pranha Pit, Camp Triggerfish, and Wahoo World - and Rank X. Rank X is a rank higher than S+.

