Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Launches May 18 - News

Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 18 in North America and Europe.

View the release date trailer below:

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will also launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 22 in Japan.

