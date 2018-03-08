Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Coming to the Switch, Xbox One, PC on July 10 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,308 Views
Activision announced that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on July 10.
Get ready to make history, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy comes to new platforms on July 10th! pic.twitter.com/wkzULZxToi— Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) March 8, 2018
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is currently available for the PlayStation 4.
Why is no one covering the fact that it's launching on X1 and PC as well?. They even have a trailer with all 4 platforms being shown.
Because a PS4 game going there is nothing special, while going to the Switch is newsworthy.
- +1
Crash cover art looks good with the XBox green color.
- 0
Because Crash dates back to PS1 vs N64 days, so going to a Nintendo console is huge.
- 0
It still doesn't make it right to neglect that kind of information. Otherwise by that logic, anything going from PC to a console wouldn't matter because said games were already big on PC.
- 0
PS4/Xbox1/PC is the standard distribution. Being on Switch is not standard distribution
- +1
It still does not overwrite the passage of information.
- 0
Perhaps because this was a NINTENDO Direct? It's pretty clear which version got the most attention today. :p
- +1
It was also told around some sites, across Crash's twitter and youtube accounts, which many crash fans follow.
- -1
It's coming to other platforms as well.
WOAH!
A very well welcome game
I cannot wait to see what modders pull off with this game.
I really feel like they were told/paid not to promote the Xbox version, but whatever. I'm just glad its coming.
