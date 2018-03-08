Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Coming to the Switch, Xbox One, PC on July 10

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,308 Views

Activision announced that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on July 10.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

6 Comments

Chazore
Chazore (7 hours ago)

Why is no one covering the fact that it's launching on X1 and PC as well?. They even have a trailer with all 4 platforms being shown.

KrspaceT
KrspaceT (6 hours ago)

Because a PS4 game going there is nothing special, while going to the Switch is newsworthy.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (6 hours ago)

Crash cover art looks good with the XBox green color.

thetonestarr
thetonestarr (5 hours ago)

Because Crash dates back to PS1 vs N64 days, so going to a Nintendo console is huge.

Chazore
Chazore (4 hours ago)

It still doesn't make it right to neglect that kind of information. Otherwise by that logic, anything going from PC to a console wouldn't matter because said games were already big on PC.

KrspaceT
KrspaceT (4 hours ago)

PS4/Xbox1/PC is the standard distribution. Being on Switch is not standard distribution

Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

It still does not overwrite the passage of information.

Johnw1104
Johnw1104 (3 hours ago)

Perhaps because this was a NINTENDO Direct? It's pretty clear which version got the most attention today. :p

Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

It was also told around some sites, across Crash's twitter and youtube accounts, which many crash fans follow.

PEEPer0nni
PEEPer0nni (7 hours ago)

It's coming to other platforms as well.

PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (7 hours ago)

WOAH!

progstarmac
progstarmac (1 hour ago)

A very well welcome game

caffeinade
caffeinade (5 hours ago)

I cannot wait to see what modders pull off with this game.

JON0
JON0 (2 hours ago)

Nude crash

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

Tawna naked.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (3 hours ago)

I really feel like they were told/paid not to promote the Xbox version, but whatever. I'm just glad its coming.

Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

Feels like Not only Sony, but Nintendo had some exclusivity in the form of a one year exclusive and reveal marketing.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

How do you mean, Puggsly?

