South Park: The Fractured But Whole Coming to Switch on April 24 - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on April 24. The first two DLC will be available at launch.



View the Nintendo Direct trailer below:





South Park: The Fractured But Whole released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on October 17.

