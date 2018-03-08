Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Coming to Switch and 3DS - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 500 Views
Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is coming to the Nintendo Switch and 3DS. It will launch on July 13.
View the Nintendo Direct trailer below:
I never played the Wii U version. So I'm very happy that this is coming out on Switch with new levels to boot.
It was a matter of time, I guess.
They won't stop until every damn game they every made for Wii U is ported over.
I'll be honest, I was a little disappointed by this one. I love ports but I really thought this was the sort of game that could easily receive a full sequel... Porting even this just seems a little lazy, but I suppose with how few Wii U's they sold it just makes sense.
