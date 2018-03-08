Super Smash Bros. Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,953 Views
Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream Super Smash Bros. will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.
View the teaser trailer below:
Super Smash Bros. on the Switch will launch in 2018 and features characters from the Splatoon series.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Get your bodies ready folks, it's happening!
- +19
Interesting at the end of the trailer it mentions Hal laboratory and not Namco, which seems to point to this being a new game rather than a port.
- +13
That Inkling's face is too perfect. xD
- +12
Holy shit that trailer is pretty.
My body wasn't ready for this today.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
If they add the content from both the 3DS and the WiiU, plus the DLC, plus a story mode... Man, now I'm at the edge of my seat!
All hail our new Nintendo overlords! Nintendomination is in full effect now. This will and the rumored Pokemon game for switch will catapult the Switch into the stratosphere.
One of the best trailer ever. Nintendo is on fire with the Switch Era. Also HAL laboratory is the main team behind this one so it makes sense that this is a brand new game and that would be why they didn't reveal the title. If it was a port they could have just said smash for Wii u. Also the vibes/music used is really different from the other smash so is the logo. Hopefully we will have a story mode on this one. Really the only thing that was missing from Smash 4
https://twitter.com/Sora_Sakurai/status/971885028245307392?s=19 @Sora_sakurai Although the title has just been announced now, I'm silently working on production everyday. Please wait until the contents can be announced, or until it can be released !! https://t.co/vnfNUoGZ0J
Crash will be next for Smash.
Lol you serious with that xD
- 0
Why not?
- +5
Crash will be a guest fighter for sure. Can't wait to see the "Crash joins the battle" trailer
- 0
I'm excited for this like its a whole new Smash game (although I do have Smash on the Wii U).
I wonder if it will be a port or a new game.
A takes a LONG time to make a brand new Smash game. A new Smash game wouldn't come out in 2018. This is more than likely a port.
- -1
With all internal studios focusing only on 1 platform? You can't be sure about that
- 0
It could also be something in between a port and a new game. Even if it is just a port, it will have at least some new characters and stages.
- 0
Agreed Flilix. I see this as a port (until further notice) with a few expansions.
@160 I can't say for sure as I don't have the inside scoop on it. However, I gather you've been playing Smash for years, correct? You know how long it takes to make Smash games. We just got Smash 3 years ago on Wii U. Remember Sakurai's health failing during the development? You think he would jump to develop a new Smash right away? That's my reasoning for thinking this is a port. Nothing wrong with a port. I just don't see a brand new Smash game coming out in 2018. They would have saved that news for E3.
- 0
And a story mode, new custom attacks..
The truth is... We will never know with all certain if it's a port when they announce as a new smash
- 0
Agreed 160rmf. I was just speculating. What we DO know is that it's coming this year. I'm stoked for that.
- 0
@Rafie I don't think they can really improve much on Smash 4 anymore. So maybe they're taking the foundations of that game, and making a new game with it (new story, characters, stages, items...)? They should be able to do that in 4 years time.
- 0
@Flilix my thoughts exactly
- 0
@Flilix I understand what you mean by using the same metrics from Smash U for a new game. Just like how they use Hyrule Temple and til this day from Melee. However, most of the content is pretty new when there's a new Smash game.
Then again, you made valid points. I just know that Smash won't be the same Smash without Sakurai. If this is truly a new game, then I hope he is involved some how.
- 0
It's a new game, and you have to be blink if you think is a port.
- 0
You're just as clueless as we are on the details. Please don't talk as if this is concrete facts. It's not. Let's wait to hear something more...concrete.
- +1
Sakurai is working on it. He implied on Twitter that it's a new game.
- 0
Then I stand corrected. I don't have Twitter. Thanks for the heads up!
- +1
It's time to NYOOOOOOOOOM!!
That was probably Nintendo's best teaser. The Smash cast in the shadows was chilling.
I want a mario party.
My body is Reggie and Reggie is my body
That was freaking tits
Can't wait!
I fucking lost my shit. OH MY GOD.
Inklings in Smash! Who called it?
Link has his BOTW look. I'm praying this at least has a lot of new content, like a proper single player story mode. I really don't want a port of smash 4 with a few new characters and skins.
I hope this Will be as great as melee
2018? Nobody in here actually believes that it won't get delayed right? Cuz I'm positive it will. Also, that was more of a Splatoon trailer than a Super Smash trailer...
I don't think it will get delayed. They're announcing games now when they're almost ready. Mario Odyssey and Xenoblade 2 didn't get delayed either.
- 0
2018? Nobody in here actually believes that it won't get delayed right? Cuz I'm positive it will. Also, that was more of a Splatoon trailer than a Super Smash trailer...
25 Comments