Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Gets First Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Grasshopper Manufacture during the Nintendo Direct today showed off the first gameplay footage of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.

View it below:





Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

