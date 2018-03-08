Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Gets First Gameplay Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 522 Views
Grasshopper Manufacture during the Nintendo Direct today showed off the first gameplay footage of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.
View it below:
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.
Guys jesus have you even paid attention. The trailer was showing off the mini games but they said "oh did i mention the brand new adventure mode" and we got some shots of it. This is a sequel its just that the trailer focused on what options tou get to play and the amount of content.
The adventure mode could be a relatively simple story feature. That does not mean it will be something at par with the previous games.
Well we don't know about that and still the game doesn't have a release date. They maybe didn't want to show the main story since it's maybe not done or they haven't finished the part they want to show.
I'm glad the people at Grasshopper are keeping themselves busy.
Wow so it's just a collection of mini games and not a true sequel, Lame. I wanted a Character action game.
Huh, looks like they just made a retro-ish game. Not a successor to the Wii games. Well that's disappointing.
