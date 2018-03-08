Project Octopath Traveler Launches July 13 for Switch - News

Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream Project Octopath Traveler will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.

View a message from Square Enix below that was shown during the Nintendo Direct:





There are three new news items in the game:

Tressa the Merchant – She sets off to find her own adventure and gain experience in her job. Her path action is “Purchase,” which allows her to obtain special items from townsfolk.

Alfyn the Apothecary – He embarks on a journey to heal those suffering across the continent. His path action is “Acquire,” which allows him to get info others are not privy to in conversations.

Jobs in Battle – Characters have a base job, but can equip a sub-job to use in battle. Jobs can be combined to expand strategic options.

