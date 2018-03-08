Okami HD Launches This Summer on Switch - News

posted 8 hours ago

Capcom announced during the Nintendo Direct today Okami HD will be coming to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop this summer.

View the Nintendo Direct trailer below:





Okami HD is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

