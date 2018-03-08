Luigi’s Mansion Remake Announced for 3DS - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 516 Views
Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream a remake of the GameCube title, Luigi’s Mansion, for the Nintendo 3DS.
View the Nintendo Direct trailer below:
Luigi’s Mansion will launch for the 3DS in 2018.
Nintendo is supporting the 3DS stronger than I would have expected.
Nice, I won't buy this but I think its good support. It would actually be great if Nintendo ported more Gamecube era games to the 3DS.
Ports ports ports... fucking ports up to my ass, ports up to my neck, pretty soon I'm going to be buried alive by all these fucking ports.
Get off my fucking lawn lol
All along I just assumed the last 3DS game was a remake of the original. I think it's time to find a cheap 3DS now. I wonder how much my local flea markets sells them used for?
