Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey Announced for 3DS - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 387 Views
Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey for the Nintendo 3DS.
View the Nintendo Direct trailer below:
Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey will launch for the 3DS in 2019.
A remake of the DS game ?
Milk isn't my favourite drink.
I'm unironically looking forward to this.
Nintendo announces a game for the 3DS for 2019??? This is odd.
Oh YEAH ! Oki Doki ! Such classic lines. Can't wait for my Mario RPG fix
I wish they would just stop already.
