Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey Announced for 3DS - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey for the Nintendo 3DS.

View the Nintendo Direct trailer below:





Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey will launch for the 3DS in 2019.

