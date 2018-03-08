Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey Announced for 3DS

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 387 Views

Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey for the Nintendo 3DS.

View the Nintendo Direct trailer below:


Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey will launch for the 3DS in 2019.

6 Comments

globalisateur
globalisateur (8 hours ago)

A remake of the DS game ?

  • +2
WhatATimeToBeAlive
WhatATimeToBeAlive (8 hours ago)

Milk isn't my favourite drink.

  • +1
Thaddaeus02
Thaddaeus02 (9 hours ago)

I'm unironically looking forward to this.

  • +1
XD84
XD84 (9 hours ago)

Nintendo announces a game for the 3DS for 2019??? This is odd.

  • +1
Mar1217
Mar1217 (6 hours ago)

Oh YEAH ! Oki Doki ! Such classic lines. Can't wait for my Mario RPG fix

  • 0
Ljink96
Ljink96 (9 hours ago)

I wish they would just stop already.

  • -2