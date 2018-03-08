Dillon’s Dead Heat Breakers Release Date Revealed - News

posted 9 hours ago

Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream Dillon’s Dead Heat Breakers will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on April 26 in Japan and May 24 in North America and Europe.

View the Nintendo Direct trailer below:





A demo will launch on May 10.

