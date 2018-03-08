WarioWare Gold Announced for 3DS - News

Today Nintendo announced during a Nintendo Direct livestream WarioWare Gold for the 3DS. It contains 300 microgames, the most in franchise history.

WarioWare Gold will launch on August 3 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

