Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Announced - News
Activision and Treyarch have officially announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
View the teaser trailer below:
More information on the game will be revealed on Thursday, May 17.
Wow, they must be really terrified by Red Dead 2 to release it one month earlier than usual.
Erm... they stylised the 4 wrong.
Technically not. IIII, although being very rare, was used in ancient Rome and following civilizations for certain things that didn't need large numbers, probably because IIII was easier to write/sculpt than IV and/or more understandable for people like slaves, still there's proof of that in many cities here in Italy, I've seen many clock towers with the IIII instead of the IV
- +1
That doesn't make it any less wrong though. IV is the only correct way to write 4 in Roman numbers. IIII was already wrong in ancient Rome, and it's certainly wrong nowadays.
- 0
honestly I think this is just a marketing move because they want something specular at the bottom, instead of complaining about IIII, hold your anger until BO6, that will be the interesting one
- 0
Can't wait for FIFA IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII.
- 0
