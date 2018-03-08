EA's Origin Access Will Now Include Warner Bros. Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 270 Views
Electronic Arts announced six games published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have been added to the Origin Access vault. More Warner Bros. games will be released soon.
A seven day trial will be available through March 26 for non-members.
The six games include the following:
- Batman: Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Arkham City
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Batman 2
- LEGO Batman 3
- The Witness
- Out of the Park Baseball 19
- Lost Castle
- Bulletstorm - Lite
- Wasteland 2
So instead of doing their own service they've chucked their hat in with EA? I wonder how much they got paid for that.
That's big! Hope it's coming to EA Access as well.
