EA's Origin Access Will Now Include Warner Bros. Games - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts announced six games published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have been added to the Origin Access vault. More Warner Bros. games will be released soon.

A seven day trial will be available through March 26 for non-members.





The six games include the following:

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

LEGO Batman

LEGO Batman 2

LEGO Batman 3

Games coming soon include:

The Witness

Out of the Park Baseball 19

Lost Castle

Bulletstorm - Lite

Wasteland 2 Origin Access is a monthly subscription service available on Windows PC. It is priced at $4.99 a month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles