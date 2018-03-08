The Wizards Leaves Early Access, Trailer Released - News

Developer Carbon Studio announced that The Wizards has left Steam Early Access with a full release now available.

The full release of the game includes new stages, boss fights, spells, and Steam achievements.

View the full release trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Use motion controllers to destroy your enemies by weaving magic into lightning, fireballs, and other elemental spells. Chain combos and use different tactics against the hostile creatures. Make the game as challenging or as casual as you like with Fate Cards, and become the hero you’ve always wanted to be with powerful spells at your fingertips!

Key features:

Action-adventure VR spellcaster set in a rich fantasy world

Campaign featuring time travel, heroic battles and dragons

Intuitive system of casting spells with hand gestures

Six element-based spells to learn and upgrade

High replayability thanks to game-modifying Fate Cards

Arena mode with challenging battles on the arenas

Free movement and/or teleportation-based exploration

The Wizards is a virtual reality action adventure game available on Windows PC via Steam. It required an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.

