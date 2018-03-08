Batman: The Enemy Within Final Episode Launches March 27 - News

Telltale Games has announced the final episode for Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series will launch on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

The fifth and final episode is titled "Same Stitch."





Here is an overview of the final episode:

“What would you choose: a friend whose unhinged approach to justice turns your allies against you, or a sworn enemy who will stop at nothing to see you suffer as your city burns? Based on the relationship you’ve built with John Doe, you'll see one of two very different stories play out. So what’ll it be, Bruce: friend...or foe?”

As the description indicates, the choices you've made over the course of the season will determine which story -- and which version of The Joker -- you see in the finale. Same Stitch features two totally separate takes on the fully evolved John Doe: one a ruthless villain that hews closer to the classic Clown Prince of Crime and the other an unpredictable vigilante that’s unlike any other portrayal of DC’s iconic character.

In total, Same Stitch contains three and a half hours of content spread across two completely distinct storylines that share, at most, only three overlapping scenes. Each of those storylines includes further conditional variations that reflect your earlier choices and make Same Stitch, mathematically, Telltale’s “branchiest” episode ever. With over 4,500 lines of dialogue divided among 38 characters, the overall script for the episode is larger than Christopher Nolan’s entire Dark Knight trilogy.

