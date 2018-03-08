VR Horror Game Torn Announced for PSVR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive - News

Developer Aspyr Media has announced horror virtual reality game, Torn, for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. It currently does not have a release date.

Here is an overview of the game:

In 1953, on the brink of a major scientific breakthrough, the renowned physicist Dr. Lawrence Talbot vanished. For 64 years, his mansion remained hidden, his laboratory and work all but forgotten... Until now.



Aspyr Media is proud to introduce Torn, a dark-science fiction mystery inspired by The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror, coming to PSVR, Oculus, and Vive this spring.

