Rock Band 4 DLC Includes Michelle Branch and Natasha Bedingfield - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Two new songs are coming to Rock Band 4 through DLC. They are Michelle Branch’s All You Wanted and Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwritten and are available for $1.99 each.

The Rock Band Rivals Season 5 Spotlight Pass can be purchased for $13.49.

View a video of both songs below:

Rock Band 4 is available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles