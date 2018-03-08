Cities: Skylines Tops 5 Million Units Sold on PC - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Cities: Skylines will be turning three years old on Saturday, March 10 and Paradox Interactive has announced the game has sold over five million units on Windows PC, Mac and Linux. The figure does not include sales on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The developer is celebrating the milestone by releasing free DLC based on Surviving Mars tomorrow, March 9.

View screenshots of the DLC below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles