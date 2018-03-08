Root Double- Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition Delayed on PSV - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sekai Project announced it has delayed the PlayStation Vita version of Root Double- Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition.

It was originally scheduled to release on the PlayStation Network today, March 8, however, it will now release on Tuesday, March 13.





Root Double- Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition is currently available on Windows PC via Steam.

Thanks DualShockers.

