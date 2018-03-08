Square Enix Announces Idol Fantasy for Smartphones - News

Square Enix has announced an "excitement magic-casting fantasy x idol training game" Idol Fantasy for iOS and Android. It will launch this summer in Japan.

View the teaser trailers below:

Pre-registration is now open here. If a certain number of people pre-register it will unlock different awards that can be viewed below:

10,000 pre-registrations – Crystals x15 over the course of one summon

20,000 pre-registrations – Crystals x30 over the course of two summons

30,000 pre-registrations – Twitter Icon Present

50,000 pre-registrations – Limited Item “Shoulder Ripuno” Present (Ripuno is a mascot character)

100,000 pre-registrations – Crystals x100 for a total of 145 Crystals over the course of 10 summons

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

