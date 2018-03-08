Enchanting Mahjong Match Announced for Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

D3 Publisher has announced Enchanting Mahjong Match for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch worldwide via the eShop on March 15.

View a trailer for the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Enchanting Mahjong Match is one of the connecting game classics. The main goal of this game is to connect the identical tiles with lines and remove them from the board. In Enchanting Mahjong Match, the line can change direction only twice. Or less, of course. Also known as Mahjong Solitaire, Shisen-sho, Onet, Lianliankan.

Key Features:

Challenge yourself to 140 levels.

Easy to play, gets challenging as you level up.

Use special item to break through difficulties.

28 beauties has its own fantastical artwork to delight you.

Replay each level as many times as you like.

Supports five languages (English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean).

