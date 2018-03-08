Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Announced - News

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have announced Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Creative director Julian Gerighty said that the first The Division game was just the opening chapter into a "much bigger saga." The team is excited to share more information on the game.

More information on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be release at E3 2018 in June.

Read the complete message from Julian Gerighty below:

Today, we have an important announcement from the development team of Tom Clancy's The Division for you.



The past few years have been incredible for the team here at Massive! When we started working on The Division, it was immediately clear to us that we had something very special here and something we really wanted to do right from the start. But we also knew that we would not be able to achieve this ambitious goal without your help.



Since the release of The Division 2 years ago, we have remained true to this philosophy. We have repeatedly used opportunities to interact with you. Be it via livestreams, polls or just social media. Also, the introduction of the Public Test Server was a way to immediately get feedback from you before we implement new extensive features or make changes to the game. We've never stopped striving to make The Division even better, and our recent update 1.8 is testimony to how we can see your overwhelming feedback and support.



All these new opportunities and experiences have also improved the team's internal processes. We have become quicker and can thus respond better to your feedback. But our vision of what matters to us and what makes The Division so memorable for so many people has never been clearer.



However, when we released our game in 2016, it was clear to us that it was just the opening chapter of a much bigger saga, so we're excited to share more with you today about what awaits you in The Division Universe next.



We are very pleased to announce that we are currently working on Tom Clancy's The Division 2. The development is led by Massive Entertainment and driven by close collaboration with Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai. The Division 2 will be based on an updated version of the Snowdrop Engine that will help us realize our ambitions for this title. More importantly, we can also invest all the experience we've accumulated over the past two years in this sequel to make sure everything is going well.





But that is not all. The division continues. After the celebrations of our 2 year anniversary, we will support the game with 2 more title updates. These will be 2 brand new Global Events; Include more Legendary difficulty missions and an Xbox One X update that will rediscover the beautiful and emblematic New York City with all its stunning details in both 4K and 1080p.



In addition, as of June 2018, players will also be able to play 'Crests', which are specific achievements that will allow them to unlock The Division 2 rewards.



The teams are extremely grateful for all the support over the past two years and we can not wait to show you what we have planned for The Division 2 during the E3 2018 in June.

