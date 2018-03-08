Food Gobbling Rhythm Game Eat Beat Deadspike-san Announced for Switch - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Arc System Works has announced "food gobbling rhythm game" Eat Beat Deadspike-san. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop worldwide on March 22 for $6.99.

View a trailer for the game below:





Here is an overview of the story:

Once upon a time, in an unnamed Hierarchical City, was Ragna and Dead Spike-san. Ragna, as hard as he fought, never seemed to win…

Dead Spike-san, witnessing defeat after defeat, had a bright idea. If he ate more, maybe he could become stronger…?

Dead Spike-san and Ragna set off on an epic (?) journey.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles