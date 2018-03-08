Atelier Lydie & Suelle Gets Lucia Voltaire Character DLC Trailer - News

Koei Tecmo and Gust have released a trailer for the Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings Lucia Voltaire character DLC.

The DLC is out now in Japan for 1,000 yen.

View the trailer below:





Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan, and will launch for Switch, PS4 and Windows PC via Steam on March 27 in North America and March 30 in Europe.



